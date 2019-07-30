Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high near 86, a low around 53 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high near 63, a low near 47 and a west wind of 15-25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 96, a low of 68 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 97, a low of 65 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 97, a low of 65 and a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be cloudy Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high around 86, a low near 53 and west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Wednesday with a 90 percent chance of rain, a high of 64, a low of 48 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, a low of 67 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 96, a low of 65 and a calm wind, gusting as high as 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 98, a low of 65 and a west wind of 5 mph.
July 29 Statistics
High: 84 Low: 56
Precipitation .04
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .58
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.46
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 29
High: 84 Low: 51
July 30 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:04
Sunset: 8:17
Length of day: 14:14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.