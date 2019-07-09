Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 84, a low around 49 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 60, a low near 42 and a west wind of 20-25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 91, a low of 63 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 90, a low of 57 and a light and variable wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 93, a low of 59 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high around 83, a low near 51 and a light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5-10 mph after noon.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high near 65, a low around 45 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph becoming west in the morning.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 98, a low of 66 and an east wind of 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, high of 87, low of 61 and a calm wind becoming east at 5 mph after noon.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low of 60 and a north wind of 5-10 mph becoming east-southeast after noon.
July 8 Statistics
High: 78 Low: 55
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .07
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 4.95
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 8
High: 73 Low: 48
July 9 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:48
Sunset: 8:31
Length of day: 14:43
