Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of showers. High will be near 83 and low will be around 50, with a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a west wind at 15-20 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers. High will be 65 and low will be 42.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with an east-southeast wind of 5-15 mph. High will be 94 with a low around 62.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain. High will be near 81 with a low of 56.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 86 and a low around 59. A 40 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 83, a low around 49 and a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 66, a low near 43 and a northeast wind of 10 mph. A 50 percent chance of showers is forecast.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 96 and a low near 63.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 85, a low of 58 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 88 and a low around 59.
Statistics
Friday 57 53 .16 Saturday 81 39 none
Sunday 85 54 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.
June prcp.: .36
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.25
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 21
High: 78 Low: 46
June 22 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:40
Sunset: 8:32
Length of day: 14:51
