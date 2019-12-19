Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 42, a low of 12 and a west wind at 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a 15-20 mph west wind and wind chill values between minus 5 and 5. High will be 23 and low will be 9.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a south-southeast wind around 5 mph, a high of 40 and low around 17.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a northwest wind at about 5-7 mph. High will be near 48 and low will be around 22.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a west wind around 5 mph. High will be 48 and low will be 15.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a northwest wind of 5-10 mph, a high near 43 and a low of 17.
The Monarch area is forecast to be sunny Friday with a northwest wind at 15 mph, a high near 26 and a low around 16. Wind chill values will be between minus 10 and zero.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with an east-southeast wind about 5 mph, a high near 42 and a low around 20.
Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be sunny Friday with a light southwest wind around 5 mph, a high near 50 and a low around 27.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a west-northwest wind of 5 mph. High will be near 48 and low will be around 20.
Dec. 18 Statistics
High: 37 Low: 11
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .29
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.36
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 18
High: 28 Low:-5
Dec. 19 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:16
Sunset: 4:45
Length of day: 9:29
