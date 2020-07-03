Mostly sunny
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high around 83, a low about 51 and a south-southwest wind of 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of showers and a northwest wind 10 mph. High will be near 66 and low about 45.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 95 and a low around 65.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 93, a low of 63 and a 40 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 94, a low around 60 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Extended forecast
Salida will be increasingly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday. Highs will be around 80 and lows around 51.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a 50-60 percent chance of rain, highs near 62 and lows around 44.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs near 95 and lows around 65.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a 40-50 percent chance of rain, highs around 91 and lows of 62.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a 50 percent chance of rain Saturday and a 30 percent Sunday, highs near 90 and a low around 61.
July 2 Statistics
High: 86 Low: 50
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .00
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2020 prcp. to date: 1.27
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 66.0
Buena Vista Statistics
July 2
High: 82 Low: 44
July 4 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:45
Sunset: 8:32
Length of day: 14:47
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high around 83, a low about 51 and a south-southwest wind of 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of showers and a northwest wind 10 mph. High will be near 66 and low about 45.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 95 and a low around 65.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 93, a low of 63 and a 40 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 94, a low around 60 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Extended forecast
Salida will be increasingly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday. Highs will be around 80 and lows around 51.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a 50-60 percent chance of rain, highs near 62 and lows around 44.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs near 95 and lows around 65.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a 40-50 percent chance of rain, highs around 91 and lows of 62.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a 50 percent chance of rain Saturday and a 30 percent Sunday, highs near 90 and a low around 61.
July 2 Statistics
High: 86 Low: 50
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .00
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2020 prcp. to date: 1.27
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 66.0
Buena Vista Statistics
July 2
High: 82 Low: 44
July 4 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:45
Sunset: 8:32
Length of day: 14:47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.