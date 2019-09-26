Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 83, a low of 47 and a light southwest wind becoming west-southwest at 15-20 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 55, a low of 45, a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. and a west wind of 10-20 mph, increasing to 20-30 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 45 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 84, a low of 57 and a southeast wind of 5-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 87, a low of 54 and west wind of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 83, low of 58 and south wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 72, a low of 44, a west wind at 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 50, a low of 36, a 40 percent chance of precipitation and a west wind of 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 78, a low of 56, a 30 percent chance of rain and a south wind at 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 71, a low of 50, a 40 percent chance of rain and an east-northeast wind of 10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 80, a low of 50, a 30 percent chance of showers and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Sept. 25 Statistics
High: 82 Low: 45
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 25
High: 80 Low: 38
Sept. 26 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:55
Sunset: 6:57
Length of day: 12:02
