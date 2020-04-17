Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high of 54, a low of 30 and a south wind of 5-10 mph. A 30 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high of 34, a low of 24, a west wind of 2-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph and a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 61 and a low around 39.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 46 and a low of 29.
The Pueblo area will be partly sunny today with a high near 52 and a low around 29.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Saturday with a high near 58, a low of 31 and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 59 and a low of 32.
The Monarch area will be partly cloudy Saturday with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high near 37 and a low of 24. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 38 and a low of 25.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 66 and lows around 40.
The Denver area will be mostly cloudy Saturday with a high near 55, a low near 32 and a 30 percent chance of showers. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 60, a low of 35 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 66 and lows around 36.
April 16 Statistics
High: 55 Low: 31
Precipitation trace
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .01
April avg. prcp.: 1.58
2020 prcp. to date: .57
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 2.77
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 16
High: 47 Low: 29
April 17 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:25
Sunset: 7:42
Length of day: 13:17
