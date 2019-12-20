Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 43, a low of 17 and a west-northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 15-20 mph northwest wind and wind chill values between minus 5 and 5. High will be 25 and low will be around 15.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a south-southeast wind around 5 mph, a high of 40 and low around 17.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a southwest wind at about 6 mph. High will be near 51 and low will be around 26.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a west wind around 5 mph. High will be 48 and low will be 18.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny this weekend with highs near 50 and lows in the low 20s. Saturday will have a west wind of 5-10 mph and Sunday’s wind will be southwest at 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the low 30s, lows around 20 and west winds of 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy this weekend with east winds of about 5 mph, highs in the mid-40s and lows in the lower to mid-20s.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy this weekend with highs near 60 and lows around 30.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy this weekend with west winds of 5 mph. Highs will be near 60 and lows will be around 25.
Dec. 19 Statistics
High: 38 Low: 15
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .29
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.36
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 19
High: 27 Low: 3
Dec. 20 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:17
Sunset: 4:45
Length of day: 9:28
