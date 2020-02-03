Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of snow, a high of 37, a low of 9 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph becoming south-southwest at 15-20 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of snow, a high near 23, a low of 4 and a west-southwest wind of 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of snow, a high of 42 and a low of 15.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of snow, a high of 27 and a low of 7.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of snow, a high near 40 and a low of 13.
Extended forecast
Salida will be cloudy Tuesday with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high of 18, a low of zero and an east wind at 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be cloudy and breezy Tuesday with a high near 6, a low around minus 5, an 80 percent chance of snow and an east wind around 20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 39 and a low around 25.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high near 19 and a low of minus 6.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy Tuesday with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high of 21 and a low of 1.
Statistics
Friday 44 13 none Saturday 49 27 none
Sunday 58 25 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: none
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2020 prcp. to date: .04
Avg. Jan-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 2
High: 50 Low: 15
Feb. 3 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:09
Sunset: 5:27
Length of day: 10:18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.