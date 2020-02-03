Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 13F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.