Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 83, a low of 46 and a light and variable wind becoming west-southwest about 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a high near 58, a low around 40 and a west-southwest wind of 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 85, a low around 55 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 80, a low of 51 and east wind of 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 86, a low of 54 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 81, a low near 48 and a light west-southwest wind becoming west at 10-15 mph later in the day.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 59, a low of 40, a 20 percent chance of showers after noon and a west-southwest wind of 15-20 mph, increasing to 25-30 mph in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 86, a low around 57 and an east wind at 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 86, a low of 52 and a west wind about 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 85, a low of 57 and a south wind of 5-10 mph.
Sept. 24 Statistics
High: 77 Low: 43
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 24
High: 75 Low: 38
Sept. 25 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:54
Sunset: 6:58
Length of day: 12:04
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.