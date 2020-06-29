Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 85 and low around 50, southwest wind 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a southwest wind of 20-25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. High will be 62 and low will be 39.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a south-southeast wind around 20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. High will be 86 with a low around 59.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 95, a low around 61 and a south-southwest wind 10-15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 98, a low around 62 and a west wind at 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain after noon, a high near 75, a low around 42 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 53, a low near 36 and a west wind of 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high near 82, a low near 55 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 83, a low of 54 and a 40 percent chance of showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 92, a low around 54 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Statistics
Friday 86 48 none
Saturday 82 52 none
Sunday 84 57 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.
June prcp.: .38
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.25
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 27
High: 80 Low: 51
June 29 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:43
Sunset: 8:32
Length of day: 14:50
