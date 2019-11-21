Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of snow showers, a high of 37, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 22.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a high of 26, a low of 20, a south-southeast wind of 10-15 mph and an 80 percent chance of snow with 3-5 inches accumulation.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of showers, a high of 50, a low of 31 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with a 50 percent chance of showers, a high near 35, a low of 26 and an east-northeast wind of 3-6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will have a 50 percent chance of showers today with a high of 33, an east wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 24.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly cloudy Friday with a high of 43, a low of 20 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Friday with a high near 27, a west wind of 20-25 mph, a low around 16 and a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy Friday with a 20 percent chance of showers, a high of 48, a low of 26 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 45, a low around 28 and a 20 percent chance of precipitation.
Pueblo and southern Colorado are predicted to be cloudy Friday with a high near 44, a low of 25 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Nov. 20 Statistics
High: 45 Low: 37
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 20
High: 38 Low: 25
Nov. 21 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:52
Sunset: 4:48
Length of day: 9:56
