Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high near 38, a low around 20, a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph and a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 2 and 11 p.m.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with patchy blowing snow, a high near 24, a low of 10, a west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph, wind chill values between minus 5 and 5 and a 40 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 46 and a low of 19.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high of 31, a low of 13 and a 70 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 36, a low near 19 and a 50 percent chance of snow, increasing to 90 percent overnight.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 42, a low around 22 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph becoming southwest.
The Monarch area will be sunny Thursday with a high near 25, a low around 13, a south wind of 15 mph and wind chill values between minus 5 and 5.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 45 and a low around 24.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 35 and a low near 16.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 34 and a low around 17.
Feb. 18 Statistics
High: 36 Low: 23
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .14
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .18
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 18
High: 39 Low: 19
Feb. 19 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:51
Sunset: 5:46
Length of day: 10:56
