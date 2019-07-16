Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 87, a low of 53 and a west-northwest wind of 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high near 67, a low near 48 and a west-southwest wind of 15-25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 100, low of 69 and east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 97 and low of 66.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 99, a low of 65 and light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 88, a low of 51 and a west wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 64, low of 46 and a west wind of 30-35 mph, gusting as high as 50 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 99, low of 67 and west-southwest wind of 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Denver area will be sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, high of 99, low of 64 and a south-southwest wind of 5-7 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 99, a low of 62 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
July 15 Statistics
High: 89 Low: 54
Precipitation .34
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .46
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.34
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 15
High: 85 Low: 48
July 16 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:52
Sunset: 8:28
Length of day: 14:37
