Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 80, a low of 45 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 56, a low near 40 and a west wind of 15-25 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, high of 91, low of 61 and east wind of 10-15 mph.
The Denver area will be partly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, low of 57 and a light and variable wind, gusting as high as 18 mph.
The Pueblo area will be partly sunny today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 66, a low of 47 and a west wind of 7-9 mph, gusting as high as 22 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high around 83, a low near 49 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 61, a low of 43 and a west wind of 15-25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 92, a low of 63 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
The Denver area will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 90, low of 58 and a southwest wind of 5-7 mph, gusting as high as 15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high near 69, a low around 48 and a west wind of 8-13 mph, gusting as high as 28 mph.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 88 53 none
Saturday 78 51 trace
Sunday 81 51 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .07
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 4.95
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 7
High: 78 Low: 45
July 8 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:47
Sunset: 8:31
Length of day: 14:44
