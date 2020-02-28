Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with the high temperature around 56 and low near 23. There will be a west-south west wind 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 31 and a low of 18. There will be a west wind 15-20 mph creating wind chill values of minus 5 and 5. Gusts of up to 40 mph are possible.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with highs near 53 and a low near 28.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 57 and low about 28.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 61 and a low around 29.
Extended forecast
It will be partly sunny in Salida this weekend with highs in the mid 50s and low near 27. Sunday there is a 50 percent chance of snow showers increasing to 70 percent overnight.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Saturday, with a high of 32, low around 21 and a west wind at 15-20 mph. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 30, low of 20 and an 80 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday, with a high of 55 and low around 36. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny for the weekend with a highs near 64, lows near 30, and a 60 percent chance of rain Sunday.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 65 and lows of 30.
Feb. 27 Statistics
High: 49 Low: 24
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .22
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 27
High: 43 Low: 19
Feb. 28 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:39
Sunset: 5:54
Length of day: 11:16
