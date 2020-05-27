Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 78, a low around 44, a northwest wind at 5-10 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a high near 59, a low around 40 and a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph. A 60 percent chance of precipitation is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 88, a low around 57 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 82, a low of 54 and a west-southwest wind of 5 mph. A 50 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 84, a low around 55 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 77, a low around 46 and an east wind at 5-10 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted after noon.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 61, a low near 41 and a northwest wind of 10 mph. A 40 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Thursday with a high near 92 and a low around 62.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 76 and a low near 56.
The Pueblo area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 81 and a low around 54.
May 26 Statistics
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 26
High: 72 Low: 28
May 27 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:44
Sunset: 8:18
Length of day: 14:35
