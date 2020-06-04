Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 83, a low around 49, a west wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 65, a low around 46 and a west wind of 15-25 mph. A 30 percent chance of precipitation is predicted.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 93 and a low around 63.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 91, a low near 61 and a light and variable wind becoming southeast at 6 mph. A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 93 and a low around 59.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 88, a low near 53 and a west-northwest wind at 5-15 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Friday with a high near 70, a low around 48 and a west wind of 10-15 mph. A 30 percent chance of precipitation is forecast.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Thursday with a high near 97 and a low around 64.
Denver and northern Colorado will be increasingly cloudy Friday with a high near 96 and a low around 64.
The Pueblo area will be increasingly cloudy Friday with a high near 99 and a low around 65.
June 3 Statistics
High: 88 Low: 49
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: none
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: .89
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 3
High: 82 Low: 46
June 4 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:41
Sunset: 8:24
Length of day: 14:44
