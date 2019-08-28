Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 86, a low of 47 and a light northwest wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 65, a low near 43 and a west wind of 10-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 98, a low of 64 and a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 92, a low around 62 and a light and variable wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 92, a low of 59 and a light and variable wind becoming east-southeast at 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high near 85, a low near 48 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 64, a low of 45 and a west wind of 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 95, a low of 64 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph becoming west-northwest after noon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 91, a low around 60 and a light and variable wind becoming north at 5-10 mph after noon, gusting as high as 16 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 96, a low of 59 and a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming east after noon.
Aug. 27 Statistics
High: 82 Low: 50
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 27
High: 83 Low: 45
Aug. 28 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:29
Sunset: 7:42
Length of day: 13:13
