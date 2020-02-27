Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with the high temperature around 48 and low near 21. There will be a west wind 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 26 and a low of 13. There will be a west wind 25-30 mph creating wind chill values of minus 5 and 5. Gusts of up to 40 mph are possible.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with highs in upper 40s and lows near 25s. There will be an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high around 49 and low about 26. Wind, west- southwest of 6-8 mph and possible gusts up to 21 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 54, low around 24 and a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Extended forecast
It will be sunny in Salida on Friday with a high in the mid 50s and low near 24. West-northwest wind 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high of 31 and a low around 18. Wind out of the west 15-20 mph will create wind chill values zero to 10.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 53 and low around 29.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 55 and a low of 28.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 59 and a low of 26.
Feb. 26 Statistics
High: 42 Low: 5
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .22
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .26
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 26
High: 39 Low: 4
Feb. 27 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:40
Sunset: 5:53
Length of day: 11:13
