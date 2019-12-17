Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with wind chill values between minus 10 and zero, west wind at 5-10 mph, a high of 32 and a low of 7.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 15-20 mph northwest wind and wind chill values of minus 15 to minus 25. High will be 17 and low will be 9.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a southeast wind around 5 mph, a high of 32 and low around 9.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a southwest wind at 6 mph. High will be 41 and low will be 19.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a west wind around 5 mph and wind chill between minus 10 and 10. High will be 39 and low will be 12.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph becoming south, wind chill between zero and 10, a high near 45 and a low of 14.
The Monarch area will be partly cloudy Wednesday with a west wind at 15 mph, a high around 28 and low about 12. Wind chill values will be between zero and 10.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with an east wind of 5 mph, high near 37 and low around 15.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a southwest wind around 5 mph, a high near 54 and a low around 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a southeast wind around 5 mph. High will be near 49 and low will be around 18.
Dec. 16 Statistics
High: 26 Low: 15
Precipitation: .12
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .29
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.36
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 16
High: 20 Low: 8
Dec. 17 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:15
Sunset: 4:44
Length of day: 9:33
