Salida weather
Salida’s forecast today calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 44, a low around 19, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a 50 percent chance of afternoon showers.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 25, a low of 12, a 50 percent chance of snow showers, a west wind of 20-25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 50 and a low around 24.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 90 percent chance of snow, a high near 34 and a low around 17.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 40 and a low around 21.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 43, a low around 22 and a west-northwest wind of 10-15 mph. A 30 percent chance of precipitation is forecast in the afternoon.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Tuesday with scattered snow showers, a high near 23, a low of 15 and a west wind of 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 51 and a low around 31.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 41, a low near 23 and light and variable wind gusting up to 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 44 and a low around 24.
Statistics
Friday 60 35 none
Saturday 63 32 none
Sunday 50 37 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: none
April avg. prcp.: 2.77
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 12
High: 47 Low: 32
April 13 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:31
Sunset: 7:38
Length of day: 13:08
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.