Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 57, a low of 22 and a west wind of 5-15 mph. An 80 percent of snow if forecast tonight with accumulation of 1-3 inches.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 35, a low of 16 and a west wind of 30-50 mph. A 70 percent chance of snow is forecast tonight with 2-4 inches of accumulation possible.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 61 and a low of 31.
Denver and northern Colorado could see rain and snow today, with a high near 55 and a low of 26. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 61, a low of 28 and snow possible tonight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent with 1-3 inches of accumulation possible.
Extended forecast
Salida has a 70 percent chance of snow Thursday morning, with a high near 39, a low of 13 and a 5-10 mph northeast wind. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches is possible.
The Monarch area could see snow Thursday with a high near 21, a low of 10 and a 15-20 mph wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 54, a low of 28 and 5 mph wind.
Denver and northern Colorado could see snow Thursday but with little or no new accumulation. Expect a high near 40 and a low around 21.
Pueblo and southern Colorado could see snow Thursday, with a high of 40, a low of 20 and a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
Oct. 22 Statistics
High: 58 Low: 28
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: .02
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.04
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 22
High: 53 Low: 31
Oct. 23 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:21
Sunset: 6:15
Length of day: 10:54
