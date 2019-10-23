Kids Weather

Emery Espino, a Cotopaxi School first-grader, envisions a colorful snowfall in autumn, with cats and friends. Salida’s forecast today calls for sunny skies, with a high of 57 and low of 22, but an 80 percent chance of snow is forecast for tonight.

 Emery Espino

Salida weather

Salida will be sunny today with a high of 57, a low of 22 and a west wind of 5-15 mph. An 80 percent of snow if forecast tonight with accumulation of 1-3 inches.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 35, a low of 16 and a west wind of 30-50 mph. A 70 percent chance of snow is forecast tonight with 2-4 inches of accumulation possible.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 61 and a low of 31.

Denver and northern Colorado could see rain and snow today, with a high near 55 and a low of 26. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 61, a low of 28 and snow possible tonight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent with 1-3 inches of accumulation possible.

Extended forecast

Salida has a 70 percent chance of snow Thursday morning, with a high near 39, a low of 13 and a 5-10 mph northeast wind. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches is possible.

The Monarch area could see snow Thursday with a high near 21, a low of 10 and a 15-20 mph wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 54, a low of 28 and 5 mph wind.

Denver and northern Colorado could see snow Thursday but with little or no new accumulation. Expect a high near 40 and a low around 21.

Pueblo and southern Colorado could see snow Thursday, with a high of 40, a low of 20 and a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

Oct. 22 Statistics

High: 58                          Low: 28

Precipitation                      none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

Oct. prcp.:                                .02

Oct. avg. prcp.:                        .99

2019 prcp. to date:               7.04

Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.:               9.74

Average high:       65.4

Average low:        28.5

Buena Vista Statistics

Oct. 22

High: 53                         Low: 31

Oct. 23 Statistics

Sunrise:                                  7:21

Sunset:                                   6:15

Length of day:     10:54

