Salida weather
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a 20 percent chance of snow, possibly mixing with rain, a high near 45, a low around 25 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of snow, a high of 30, a low of 20 and a west-southwest wind of 20-25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of snow showers, a high near 39, a low around 27 and a north wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 52, a low of 30 and a north wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 50, a south-southeast wind of 5 mph and a low around 29.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Wednesday with a west wind of 5-10 mph, a high near 42 and a low around 18.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 25, a low around 15, a west wind of 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph and a 40 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high of 39, a low of 22 and a 20 percent chance of snow.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 54, a low around 27 and a northwest wind about 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high of 56, a low of 24 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Jan. 20 Statistics
High: 45 Low: 15
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: .02
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .02
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 20
High: 36 Low: 4
Jan. 21 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:18
Sunset: 5:12
Length of day: 9:54
