Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 57, a low around 29 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high of 39, low of 23 and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 60 and a low of 34.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 60 and a low of 36.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 58, a low of 33 and wind at 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Saturday with a high of 63, a low of 24 and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph. Sunday has a 30 percent chance of snow with a high near 39, a low of 20 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with a highs of 39 Saturday and 27 Sunday, lows in the teens and winds of 20-30 mph, with a 60 percent chance of snow showers expected Sunday night.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s, lows in the 20s and 30s and a 20 percent chance of showers Sunday.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Saturday with a high of 70 and low of 27. Sunday could see snow with a high of 31, a low of 19 and a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
The Pueblo area could see showers this weekend. The high Saturday will be 71 and low will be 30. Sunday’s high will be 38 with a low of 21. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent Sunday.
Oct. 24 Statistics
High: 34 Low: 25
Precipitation .42
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: .44
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.48
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 24
High: 33 Low: 21
Oct. 25 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:22
Sunset: 6:14
Length of day: 10:51
