Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 79, a low of 49 and a light and variable wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high near 62, a low around 44 and a south wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 97, a low of 65 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 88, a low of 62 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 88, a low of 59 and a light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 84, a low near 49 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 62, a low of 44 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 96, a low of 65 and a southeast wind of 5 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high near 90, a low around 60 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, a low of 60 and a light and variable wind, becoming east at 5-10 mph after noon.
Aug. 21 Statistics
High: 83 Low: 61
Precipitation trace
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 21
High: 81 Low: 51
Aug. 22 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:24
Sunset: 7:50
Length of day: 13:26
