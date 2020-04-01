Salida weather
Salida’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies today with a high near 63, a low around 36 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 42 and a low around 26. Wind will be 10-15 mph from the southwest with gusts as high as 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 71 and a low around 43.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 70 and a low around 35.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 76 and a low around 42.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 60, a low around 30, a southwest wind of 10-15 mph and a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 38, a low around 21 and a west-southwest wind of 25-30 mph with gusts as high 45 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 60 and a low near 29.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a high of 51 and a low around 18.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 73 and a low around 30.
March 31 Statistics
High: 61 Low: 37
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .30
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 31
High: 57 Low: 31
March 31 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:49
Sunset: 7:27
Length of day: 12:38
