Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 28, a low around 2, wind chill values between minus 10 and zero and a northwest wind at 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 16, wind chill values between minus 10 and minus 20, a west-northwest wind of 10-15 mph and a low around 4.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 27, an east-southeast wind of 5 mph and a low of 4.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 37, wind chill of minus 1, a southwest wind of 5-7 mph and a low of 14.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 40, wind chill between zero and 10, a west wind of 5 mph and a low of 7.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 33, wind chill values between minus 10 and zero, a west wind of 5 mph and a low around 8.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 22, a west wind of 20 mph and a low of 9.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 29 and a low around 9.
Denver and northern Colrado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 44, a southwest wind of 5 mph and a low of 22.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 43, wind chill values between zero and 10, a west wind of 5 mph and a low of 17.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 25 15 .14
Saturday 28 14 .07
Sunday 24 2 .04
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .54
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.61
Avg. Jan.-Dec. prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 29
High: 20 Low: 10
Dec. 30 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:21
Sunset: 4:51
Length of day: 9:30
