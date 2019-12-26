Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 36, a west wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 13.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high of 21, wind chill values of minus 5 and 5, a west wind of 15-20 mph, a 20 percent chance of snow and a low around 12.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 38, a 30 percent chance of snow and a low of 20.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 44, a northeast wind of 5 mph and a low around 24.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 47, a west wind of 5 mph and a low around 21.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high of 35, a 60 percent chance of snow, a calm wind becoming east at 5 mph and low of 14.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 23, a south wind at 15-20 mph, an 80 percent chance of snow and a low around 12 .
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 37, a low around 18 and a 30 percent chance of precipitation.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Friday with a high of 44, a low of 23 and a 30 percent chance of snow after noon.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 42, a 40 percent chance of precipitation in the afternoon and a low of 23.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Dec. 24 46 27 none
Dec. 25 39 30 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .29
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.36
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 25
High: 33 Low: 17
Dec. 26 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:20
Sunset: 4:49
Length of day: 9:29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.