Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high near 83, a low around 45 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny and breezy today with a high near 58, a low around 40 and a west wind of 15-25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 88, a low around 54 and a south wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are predicted to be mostly sunny today with a high near 88 and a low around 54.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 91 and a low of 54.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a high near 81, a low around 43 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted after noon.
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy Friday with a high near 59, a low of 39 and a west-southwest wind at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. A 20 percent chance of showers is predicted after noon.
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny Friday with a high of 90, a low of 55 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 85 and a low around 52.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 91 and a low around 54.
April 29 Statistics
High: 79 Low: 35
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .20
April avg. prcp.: 1.58
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 2.77
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 29
High: 73 Low: 31
April 30 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:08
Sunset: 7:54
Length of day: 13:47
