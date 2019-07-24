by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A special meeting of the Salida Hospital District board of directors will take place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the café conference room at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive.
The board will consider capital requests presented by Finance Vice President Lesley Fagerberg and discuss expanding area clinics in Saguache, Cotopaxi and Westcliffe.
