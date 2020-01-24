Michael Fronapfel, director of planning and development at Centennial Airport, will speak at a Central Colorado UAS Club meeting at 9 a.m. Feb. 1 at Central Colorado Regional Airport in Buena Vista.
Fronapfel has been instrumental in helping integrate unmanned aircraft systems into the Class D airspace around Centennial and finding interesting uses for Centennial operations, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.