Drone photographer Vic Moss will speak at the second-anniversary meeting of the Central Colorado UAS Club at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Buena Vista airport conference room, 27960 CR 319.
The meeting is expected to last until 10:30 a.m., with socializing afterwards, according to a press release.
Moss will speak about his recent flights over Mile High Stadium during a football game and a national park in Utah and discuss his thoughts on the industry and rule-making progress.
Moss has been using unmanned aerial systems technology in his photography business for many years. He is involved in education as a principal with The Drone U and is active with the FAA and industry on several different levels.
