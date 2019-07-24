by Mountain Mail Staff
Chaffee County Democrats will host their annual picnic from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
The event will include food, beverages and music. Tickets cost $30 for “Bleeding Heart Democrats” and $20 for “Working Families.” Children younger than 12 are admitted free.
For tickets and more information, visit ChaffeeCountyDemocrats.org or call 719-539-4882.
