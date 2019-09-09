by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will conduct a joint work session with the Planning and Zoning Commission at 6 p.m. today at Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
The board and commission will have a preliminary budget discussion, including prioritizing 2020 capital projects.
They will also discuss direction for Hoover Park developer improvements.
