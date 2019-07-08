Chaffee County commissioners will listen to reports and conduct a work session at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
In the morning they will hear from Chaffee County Human Services and Chaffee County Public Health. Other reports include the Building Department, the Office of Housing and a project update for the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
After a lunch break, the commissioners are scheduled to hear an update at 1 p.m. on Chaffee County Fairgrounds events, facility improvements and any county fair issues.
At 1:25 p.m. County Coroner Jeff Graf will give an update from his office and speak about a possible vehicle upgrade.
Donna Rhoads with Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails (SPOT) is scheduled to talk with commissioners at 1:40 p.m. about access on CR 107.
At 2 p.m. the commissioners will meet with Brian Meinhart about the county committee for the U.S. Census, followed by a report by County Attorney Jennifer Davis and the legal department.
Tuesday meeting
Chaffee County commissioners will hear reports from County Assessor Brenda Mosby about the assessed value report for 2018, personal property nonfilers, real and personal property protests and valuation of real property during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
The commissioners will convene as the Board of Health to hear concerns by county engineer Gary Greiner about possible on-site water treatment violations for 29155 CR 330, Buena Vista.
They will hear two land use code issues, considering a resolution for the Melton Minor Subdivision, continued from the June 25 meeting, and a request for a plat amendment from Deborah and Robert Ball for property at 9026 Range Lane, Salida.
Commissioners will consider an appointment to the Planning Commissioner to fill the seat vacated by Dan McCabe.
