The Monarch Quilters will present their individual country challenge quilts at the group’s meeting Monday at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. in Buena Vista.
Networking, coffee and treats will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the 9:30 a.m. meeting and program, according to a press release.
Helen King will also host a garage sale of her material for purchase at discounted prices.
From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Amy McCrary will conduct an already full workshop for registered attendees on how to make felted mountain chickadees.
Anyone who wants to try quilting or simply enjoys seeing the finished work is welcome to attend the group’s monthly meetings. The first visit is free.
Visit monarchquilters.com for more information.
