by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners will consider abatement of taxes from Walmart and Alpine Lumber Co. for 2017 and 2018 during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
County Assessor Brenda Mosby in a memo to commissioners recommended denial of abatements for Walmart for the following reasons:
• No appeals were filed in the normal time period.
• Value for both years was set on cost of $5,035,982 based on lack of sales of large retail space.
• As stated in the abatement, “Petitioner believes that its market value for its stores in Colorado should reflect the sales prices it has obtained and others as well in Colorado.” Analysis shows medial sales for big box stores in Colorado to be between $57.55 and $74.78 per square foot, although Walmart is asking the county to place its value to $40.07 per square foot, when it is currently appraised at $46.09 per square foot.
Mosby also recommended to deny abatements for Alpine Lumber Co.
Commissioners are scheduled to consider appointments for the following boards: Board of Adjustment, Board of Review, Common Ground Advisory Board, Fair Committee, Heritage Area Advisory Board, Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board, Transportation Board, Visitors Bureau and Planning Commission.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Contract approval between the county and Colorado for the 2020 Small Business Development sub-center.
• Adopting the Chaffee County Wildfire Protection Plan.
• A public hearing for a plat amendment for O’Keefe Plat, 14600 Granite Parkway, to amend the building envelope for Lot 23 of the Weldon Creek subdivision to avoid Weldon Gulch.
• A public hearing for a boundary line adjustment between Izzi Holdings and Traverna at 11843 and 11845 CR 140, to increase the Izzi Holdings from 53.95 to 56.87 acres for agricultural use.
• Convening as the county Board of Health to consider a resolution for a variance to the county on-site wastewater treatment system Regulation 42 for Jess Pfalzgraff.
• An update on Colorado Mountain College in Salida by Rachel Pokrandt.
• A proclamation acknowledging the 2020 census and encouraging all county residents to participate.
• County sponsorship of the 2020 Arkansas River Basin water forum, continued from the Jan. 21 meeting.
• A resolution imposing a temporary moratorium on development applications having a residential component within the airport overlay district, pending land use code amendments.
Commissioners are scheduled to adjourn to executive session with County Attorney Jennifer Davis, County Administrator Bob Christiansen and County Finance Director Dan Short to receive legal advice on the ambulance transport services agreement with Salida Hospital District.
