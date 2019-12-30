The Salida Planning Commission will conduct a meeting at 6 p.m. tonight to discuss Confluent Park, part of the Vandaveer Ranch Planned Development, in city council chambers, 448 E. First St.
The meeting was rescheduled from Dec. 23.
The applicant has requested actions that require public hearings related to Parcel VPA-5, a 15-acre lot on the east side of U.S. 50, north of the U.S. Forest Service building.
The project is a mixed-use development including retail, office and residential and park uses.
One request is a major impact review to approve proposed amendments to the planned development regarding mixed use.
The Planning Commission agenda lists the proposed amendments as “generally include revising the allowed land uses, residential density, lot sizes, public approval processes and parking. The proposed project is a mixed-use development including retail, office and residential and park uses.”
The applicant is also seeking approval of the Confluent Park Minor Subdivision, which will include four lots and the right-of-way for future Cleora Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.