Certified personal trainer and health coach Becki Rupp will host a free workshop, “3 Steps to Reach Your Health Goals in 2020,” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Rupp said the interactive session will help participants take steps to stay on their path to a healthier lifestyle.
When a new year starts, “we want to be healthier, and we want to feel better,” Rupp said in a press release. “As the days and weeks go on though, most of us gradually slip or suddenly fall back to our usual behavior patterns.”
Rupp said research shows that when people develop their own way to reach a goal, they’re more likely to be successful.
Participants will learn how to develop a simple strategy to make consistent progress toward their goals and create a plan that uses their skills and strengths. They will also tap into motivation that matches what’s important to them.
The workshop is co-sponsored by Trailblazer Wellness, which is owned by Rupp, and Kim’s Gym.
