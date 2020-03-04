Guidestone is hosting meetings as a next step in the Community Food Systems Strategic Planning Process funded by the Colorado Health Foundation.
The public is invited to participate in dialogue at 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Buena Vista Community Center and 5-6:30 p.m. March 12 at the Salida Scout Hut.
Through facilitated activities and dialogue, these forums will provide community members the opportunity to give input about the health of our local food system, identify barriers and gaps and suggest creative solutions toward a more-robust food system in the future.
These insights will be incorporated into funding requests with the goals of growing and expanding healthy, local food production and access for all members of Chaffee County and the surrounding area.
The overarching goals of this Community Food Systems Planning project are:
Goal 1: Engage low-income populations through participation in the community food system planning process and development of project recommendations.
Goal 2: Engage community partners most likely to advance programs and policies developed from the food system planning process by establishing a local food coalition.
Goal 3: Develop a stronger understanding of barriers and opportunities for populations with poor access to healthy foods and low consumption of healthy foods.
Goal 4: Identify opportunities and strategies to support local food growers, food distribution systems and retail and wholesale markets to help them to better serve this community.
Goal 5: Identify opportunities and strategies for increased agricultural production in Chaffee County.
The public meetings will be hosted by Guidestone and the Department of Human & Environmental Health, and facilitated by the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
These are important opportunities to engage with the community, assess the current food system landscape and determine strategies moving forward to continue to bolster the local food system and ensure access to healthy local foods for all members of our community.
For more information or with questions, check out the event details on Guidestone’s Facebook page or contact Andrea Coen, executive director of Guidestone Colorado, at andrea@guidestonecolorado.org or 719-239-0955.
