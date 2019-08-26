The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission will convene a joint meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
They will consider a request from Habitat for Humanity for a setback variance at Spartan Heights lots 9 and 10, reducing the front setback from 12 feet to 9.7 feet.
Also on the agenda are:
• A public hearing and consideration of the Poncha Meadows major subdivision final plat.
• A short-term rental warrant request at 300 Poncha Ave.
• A special event road closure request at Summitview Lane (Monarch Crossing).
• A public hearing and consideration of a liquor license request by Vino Salida.
• A tree policy discussion.
