The Salida Hospital District board of directors will consider a resolution appointing a designated election official and authorizing the official to cancel the 2020 election, if appropriate, at its meeting at 6 p.m. today at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive.
In other business, the board will hear a capital purchase request for three walk-in tubs for the Family Birthing Center at the hospital.
The board will hear reports from HRRMC Chief of Staff Dr. Daniel Waldrop, Vice President of Financial Services Lesley Fagerberg and CEO Bob Morasko.
Board members Jeff Post, finance committee; Tom Eve, facilities and strategies planning; and Jean Moltz, HRRMC Foundation, will provide committee reports.
Fagerberg will present updated values from taxing authorities for the 2020 budget.
The board will then adjourn to executive session to discuss medical staff credentialing, risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations and Custer County and provider agreements.
