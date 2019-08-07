by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners unanimously agreed Tuesday to spend $10,000 toward authorization and execution of project scoping agreements for the Ruby Mountain CR 300 project.
“Let’s approve the $10,000 for scoping now, and we can look at the bigger picture during our budget discussion,” Commissioner Greg Felt said.
The project will be partially funded by a Federal Lands Access Program grant, which the county applied for earlier in the year.
Felt said he had been at the site recently, and the road was getting worse, narrowing even more as the downslope was sliding off.
The project would widen CR 300 in an area known as “the narrows,” a section of the road that is about 10 feet wide, plus add a guardrail and retaining wall.
The project will improve about 1,500 feet of road and cost approximately $2 million.
County engineer Gary Greiner has proposed building a retaining wall between the current edge of the road and the river, then cutting into the opposite hillside and using that to fill the gap between the road and the retaining wall.
Another option would be to cut into the hillside, which is mostly solid rock and a much more expensive and time-consuming option.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved the preliminary plan/final plat for the Vista Sawatch major subdivision, which divides 54.25 acres into 12 lots, between U.S. 285, Colo. 291 and CR 193.
The subdivision includes a new road, off CR 193, which will be maintained by the homeowners association.
The commissioners were concerned about lots 6 and 7, which extend out to the U.S. 285 easement, but Jon Roorda, county planning manager, said both lots had berms and stands of trees that create a buffer zone.
The commissioners also questioned the uniqueness of lot 12, which will be accessed off Colo. 291 and not part of the HOA, Jeff Post, representing Edge Investments, said.
Post said the HOA fees will be used mainly to maintain the new roadway, and they questioned why lot 12 needed to be responsible since it would not need to use the road.
Questions were raised about whether lot 12 could be used for commercial purposes. Roorda said it could, but it would have to go through a major impact review with the county first.
The commissioners unanimously approved:
• An agreement with Runeck Ballot Print and Mail Services to print ballots.
• A plat amendment for the building envelope of lot 38 in the Weldon Creek subdivision.
• A fee waiver for a demolition permit for Buena Vista Heritage.
• A challenge grant for $10,000 to Historic St. Elmo & Chalk Creek Inc., if the group raises $6,000.
• A cash match of $3,290 for a $9,870 State Historical Fund Grant for the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association to nominate three Chaffee County historic properties to the State & National Registers of Historic Places.
• A proclamation in recognition of Buena Vista Drug’s 50-year anniversary.
• Renewal of a hotel and restaurant liquor license for Riverside Grill, 24070 CR 301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.