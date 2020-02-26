Colorado Mountain College will hold a special meeting via teleconference from 8-8:30 a.m. today to vote on a resolution to increase the amount requested on a grant application to the Garfield County Federal Mines Lease District from $250,000 to $500,000.
The funds are earmarked for making capital improvements at the Rifle campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.