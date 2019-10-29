The Chaffee County Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. today in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
From 5-6 p.m. commissioners will conduct a work session to discuss the comprehensive plan with Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker.
During their regular meeting at 6 p.m. they will consider a notice of decision for the AVA seasonal employee campground.
In other business, the commissioners will consider the RGP Industrial Park subdivision preliminary plan. The request is by Tracy Guccione and David Padoven for 10000 CR 140. The plan is to divide 70.31 acres into six lots, with five lots at approximately 2.1 acres and one lot for 53.5 acres, plus right-of-way. The issue was continued from the Sept. 24 meeting.
The commission will hear the Virga minor subdivision final plat request from Sacha Halenda and Diane French. The plan is to subdivide 9.4 acres into two lots, with a minimum size of 3 acres, at 6644 CR 110. The request will be heard by the county commissioners at their Nov. 12 meeting.
The Planning Commission will hear the Larks Perch major subdivision preliminary plan, 9479 Hutchinson Lane, requested by Integrity Trust Co. The plan is to divide 36.87 acres into 14 lots with the minimum size being 2.01 acres. County commissioners will hear the request on Nov. 12.
