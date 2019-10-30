Microbial communities and the boreal toad are the focus of the next Central Colorado Humanist Science Sunday program at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Tim Korpita, a doctoral candidate in the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Department at the University of Colorado-Boulder, will describe work he has done with the endangered boreal toad, including in drainages in western Chaffee County.
Korpita studies how microbial communities interact with the hosts in a variety of systems, with the goal of developing conservation tools that incorporate advances in microbial science, a press release stated.
Boreal toads are a high-elevation amphibian species that were formerly common across the Colorado mountains but have declined during the last few decades, mainly due to a fungal pathogen.
The McKenzie Lab at CU-Boulder has been developing a probiotic treatment that uses naturally occurring skin bacteria to help the toads fight off the pathogen. Field trials of these treatments have been done on toad populations in Chaffee County.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. A discussion and light refreshments will follow the talk.
Admission is free and the public is welcome.
For more information, visit centralcoloradohumanists.org.
