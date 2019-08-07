by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida City Council approved on first reading Tuesday an ordinance updating the city code concerning short-term rentals.
Under the ordinance, new licenses and renewals will be issued June 1 of each year, and licenses will be reviewed annually.
Licenses will not be renewed if a rental does not meet the fire department’s safety checklist or the building code related to habitability, among other reasons. Licenses can be revoked for a number of reasons, including not paying the occupational lodging tax.
There will also be public hearings for revoking or suspending licenses, similar to the process for marijuana and liquor licenses.
Councilman Mike Bowers said he was worried about people coming in from out of town, buying properties and using them for vacation rentals.
City Attorney Nina Williams said there’s nothing in the city’s code to prevent that.
The vote was 4-0. Justin Critelli recused himself and Cheryl Brown-Kovacic was absent. The public hearing and second reading is set for Aug. 20.
Cathy Chochon spoke on the issue during public comment and said the city should curate a waiting list because the current system is inefficient, and the city should earmark fees for short-term rental licenses to go toward affordable housing.
In other business, council unanimously passed a resolution specifying the city’s fee schedule and listing all the city’s fees in one place.
Bowers asked where the money from different fees goes to. City Administrator Drew Nelson said fees generated from the water and wastewater funds go back into those funds, and most other fees go into the general fund. The fees can be spent from those funds normally, he said.
Williams said fees reflect the city’s administrative costs, nothing more.
Council also passed a resolution approving a right-of-way for a road connecting the Two Rivers and Confluence Road subdivisions.
During public comment, Jessie Smith said she was disappointed in the city cutting the splash pad from the soaking pools project at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center because Salida needs more amenities for kids.
Mayor P.T. Wood said that although the splash pad is no longer part of the soaking pools project, the splash pad could be its own independent project, and the city could put it where residents don’t have to pay to use it.
As part of the consent agenda, council approved putting a purple ribbon in lights on Tenderfoot Mountain in October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
