by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
In a vote of 4-2, Salida City Council voted to extend Salida Planning Commission member Dori Denning’s term from March 21, 2020, to March 21, 2024, at their regular meeting Tuesday. They also voted to have Matthew Chambers replace alternate member Linda Eiler, who recently resigned.
Council members Jane Templeton, Dan Shore, Alisa Pappenfort and Mike Pollock said yes, with Harald Kasper and Justin Critelli dissenting. Chambers’ term will end on March 21, 2020. Adam Martinez was the other candidate up for the position.
Council unanimously approved a second reading for an ordinance that amends Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code regarding an outdated requirement for personal surety and performance bonds.
They also unanimously approved an ordinance that would allow non-full-time city employees to serve on both the Planning Commission and the Construction Board of Appeals.
Council unanimously approved a first reading for a right-of-way vacation for a triangular shaped piece of land along East Sixth Street and Teller Street. The majority of the land is a retention pond. A public hearing and second reading for the vacation is scheduled for March 17, 2020.
In other business, council members unanimously voted to adopt a civility invocation for council meetings with a rewording suggested by Pollock. He thought the change would make it less restrictive for citizens making public statements.
The statement he wanted to edit was, “It is our hope that by modeling this behavior, we can help create a safe space for people to share their perspectives and opinions.” He wanted to replace “modeling this behavior” with “acting in this manner.”
A $3,000 funding request from Greater Arkansas River Nature Association was unanimously approved for a Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity Fund grant application.
Acting as the Water and Wastewater Enterprise Board, council unanimously approved a letter written on behalf of Salida about an annexation request for the Moltz property, also known as TailWinds II, of Poncha Springs. The letter will officially be sent to Poncha Springs requesting any decisions about the annexation be delayed until Salida receives more data regarding the main Poncha Springs sewer trunk line potentially being at or exceeding capacity at buildout.
Mayor P.T. Wood made a proclamation honoring the 100th anniversary of the U.S. League of Women Voters.
The consent agenda was passed unanimously and included:
A special event liquor license for Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
2020 street reconstruction project for Blake and G streets.
An engineering agreement for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.