Dan Baer, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Cory Gardner, will speak at the Chaffee County Democrats’ monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
Baer will share his vision and answer questions, the local Democrats reported on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.